NBA, stagione finita per James Wiseman

Il giocatore dei Golden State Warriors si è operato al menisco destro questa notte

James Wiseman

Ora è ufficiale: è finita la stagione di James Wiseman, rookie dei Golden State Warriors. Il giocatore è stato operato al ginocchio destro dopo che, nella partita di sabato scorso contro i Rockets, aveva subìto la lesione del menisco.

L’operazione è andata a buon fine, con il giocatore che poi inizierà il percorso di riabilitazione. Una brutta notizia che ha scosso Steph Curry che, però, sà che Wiseman tornerà più forte di prima, come spiega dopo la vittoria sui Cavs:

“È una notizia difficile da accettare perché stava andando nella giusta direzione e dava il massimo, ma gli ho detto di pensare più in generale e di non concentrarsi solo su questo momento. Deve trasformare questa situazione terribile in qualcosa di positivo e, alla fine, sono sicuro che ci riuscirà lavorando sia sul corpo che sulla mente: ha 20 anni e ancora tanto da dare al basket”

È finita nel peggiore dei modi la stagione di James Wiseman che, dunque, tornerà a disposizione di Steve Kerr il prossimo anno. Ma è lo stesso coach di Golden State a non sapere quando effettivamente il giocatore tornerà arruolabile perché, come spiega, bisogna prima vedere come reagirà alla riabilitazione. L’importante, ora, è che Wiseman si concentri sul processo di guarigione:

“L’operazione è andata bene, l’ho sentito prima ed è abbastanza tranquillo, anche se c’è un po’ di tristezza per come è andata. È un ragazzo giovane, con la testa sulle spalle e saprà riprendersi: noi gli daremo tutto il supporto possibile, la cosa importante è che ora pensi solo a guarire. Sul suo rientro avevamo detto che avremmo fatto un comunicato a settembre, ma a questo punto tutto resta indefinito perché dobbiamo vedere come reagirà alle cure”

 

