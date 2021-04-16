Golden State Warriors
NBA, stagione finita per James Wiseman
Il giocatore dei Golden State Warriors si è operato al menisco destro questa notte
Ora è ufficiale: è finita la stagione di James Wiseman, rookie dei Golden State Warriors. Il giocatore è stato operato al ginocchio destro dopo che, nella partita di sabato scorso contro i Rockets, aveva subìto la lesione del menisco.
James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today to repair a right meniscal tear.
James will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September. pic.twitter.com/agxkeyMpif
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 15, 2021
L’operazione è andata a buon fine, con il giocatore che poi inizierà il percorso di riabilitazione. Una brutta notizia che ha scosso Steph Curry che, però, sà che Wiseman tornerà più forte di prima, come spiega dopo la vittoria sui Cavs:
“È una notizia difficile da accettare perché stava andando nella giusta direzione e dava il massimo, ma gli ho detto di pensare più in generale e di non concentrarsi solo su questo momento. Deve trasformare questa situazione terribile in qualcosa di positivo e, alla fine, sono sicuro che ci riuscirà lavorando sia sul corpo che sulla mente: ha 20 anni e ancora tanto da dare al basket”
Steph Curry on James Wiseman: "I hit him earlier today to let him know he has to think bigger picture. He's 20 years old. He's got a lot of basketball ahead of him. He has an opportunity now to flip a terrible situation on its head and work on his body, work on his mind." pic.twitter.com/xymB8dp3mZ
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2021
È finita nel peggiore dei modi la stagione di James Wiseman che, dunque, tornerà a disposizione di Steve Kerr il prossimo anno. Ma è lo stesso coach di Golden State a non sapere quando effettivamente il giocatore tornerà arruolabile perché, come spiega, bisogna prima vedere come reagirà alla riabilitazione. L’importante, ora, è che Wiseman si concentri sul processo di guarigione:
“L’operazione è andata bene, l’ho sentito prima ed è abbastanza tranquillo, anche se c’è un po’ di tristezza per come è andata. È un ragazzo giovane, con la testa sulle spalle e saprà riprendersi: noi gli daremo tutto il supporto possibile, la cosa importante è che ora pensi solo a guarire. Sul suo rientro avevamo detto che avremmo fatto un comunicato a settembre, ma a questo punto tutto resta indefinito perché dobbiamo vedere come reagirà alle cure”
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman's return timetable: "We said we would make a statement in September, have an update in September. At this point it's just indefinite and we'll see how he responds."
Full update from Kerr on Wiseman here pic.twitter.com/YP6eWrVg7a
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2021
