Ora è ufficiale: è finita la stagione di James Wiseman, rookie dei Golden State Warriors. Il giocatore è stato operato al ginocchio destro dopo che, nella partita di sabato scorso contro i Rockets, aveva subìto la lesione del menisco.

James will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September. pic.twitter.com/agxkeyMpif

L’operazione è andata a buon fine, con il giocatore che poi inizierà il percorso di riabilitazione. Una brutta notizia che ha scosso Steph Curry che, però, sà che Wiseman tornerà più forte di prima, come spiega dopo la vittoria sui Cavs:

Steph Curry on James Wiseman: "I hit him earlier today to let him know he has to think bigger picture. He's 20 years old. He's got a lot of basketball ahead of him. He has an opportunity now to flip a terrible situation on its head and work on his body, work on his mind." pic.twitter.com/xymB8dp3mZ

È finita nel peggiore dei modi la stagione di James Wiseman che, dunque, tornerà a disposizione di Steve Kerr il prossimo anno. Ma è lo stesso coach di Golden State a non sapere quando effettivamente il giocatore tornerà arruolabile perché, come spiega, bisogna prima vedere come reagirà alla riabilitazione. L’importante, ora, è che Wiseman si concentri sul processo di guarigione:

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman's return timetable: "We said we would make a statement in September, have an update in September. At this point it's just indefinite and we'll see how he responds."

Full update from Kerr on Wiseman here pic.twitter.com/YP6eWrVg7a

