NBA, Thomas Bryant si rompe il crociato: out per tutta la stagione

Tegola in casa Washington dopo gli ultimi esami effettuati sul lungo

Non poteva esserci un inizio stagione più difficile per i Washington Wizards. Attualmente ultimi in classifica ad Est con un record di 2-8 e senza Beal e Westbrook a disposizione, i capitolini devono anche incassare brutte notizie dal fronte infortuni. Secondo quanto riportato pochi minuti fa da Adrian Wojnarowski, infatti, Thomas Bryant ha riportato la rottura del legamento crociato anteriore sinistro e dovrà rimanere fuori per tutta la stagione.

Il giocatore si era fatto male durante il primo quarto nella partita contro i Miami Heat. La risonanza magnetica effettuata in mattinata ha quindi rivelato l’entità del problema. Con Bryant ai box, Washington si affiderà a Robin Lopez e Moritz Wagner per il ruolo di centro.

Sempre secondo quanto riporta ESPN, gli Wizards chiederanno verosimilmente la Disabled Player Exception alla NBA – come ha fatto Golden State dopo aver perso Klay Thompson – per poter sostituire il giocatore pescando dalla mercato dei Free Agent. LA DPE in questo caso è valutata 4.2 milioni di dollari.

 

