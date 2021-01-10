Non poteva esserci un inizio stagione più difficile per i Washington Wizards. Attualmente ultimi in classifica ad Est con un record di 2-8 e senza Beal e Westbrook a disposizione, i capitolini devono anche incassare brutte notizie dal fronte infortuni. Secondo quanto riportato pochi minuti fa da Adrian Wojnarowski, infatti, Thomas Bryant ha riportato la rottura del legamento crociato anteriore sinistro e dovrà rimanere fuori per tutta la stagione.

Washington Wizards C Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee, source tells ESPN.

Il giocatore si era fatto male durante il primo quarto nella partita contro i Miami Heat. La risonanza magnetica effettuata in mattinata ha quindi rivelato l’entità del problema. Con Bryant ai box, Washington si affiderà a Robin Lopez e Moritz Wagner per il ruolo di centro.

Sempre secondo quanto riporta ESPN, gli Wizards chiederanno verosimilmente la Disabled Player Exception alla NBA – come ha fatto Golden State dopo aver perso Klay Thompson – per poter sostituire il giocatore pescando dalla mercato dei Free Agent. LA DPE in questo caso è valutata 4.2 milioni di dollari.

Add Washington to the growing list of teams (BKN and ORL) that will likely apply for a Disabled Player Exception with the loss of Thomas Bryant.

The DPE is valued at $4.2M on Bryant.

Washington is currently $842K below the tax and do not have an open roster spot.

— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 10, 2021