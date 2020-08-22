NBA Trend Topic #17

Prima puntata in clima Playoff di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.

#MondayMotivation

La nuova modalità di intro prepartita lanciata dai Phoenix Suns raccoglie consensi. I Toronto Raptors hanno iniziato così la loro rincorsa al Repeat.

#TuesdayThoughts

Subito grandi numeri ai Playoff NBA. La memoria di Jalen Rose corre agli 81 punti di Kobe Bryant nel gennaio 2006. Il siparietto, da Jalen vs. Everybody.

“I saw Kobe after he dropped 81 at a restaurant, and he ordered a martini with 81 olives … Rest in peace, legend." @JalenRose reacts to Jamal Murray seeing Donovan Mitchell after he scored 57 against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/pF7JhFSgHl — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2020

#WednesdayWisdom

Infastidito dalla telecronaca di Blazers Lakers, JJ Redick decide di togliere l’audio. Il bersaglio delle critiche, su tutti, Chris Webber. Scelta saggia?

Watching Blazers/Lakers. Curious- at what point did you have no choice but to mute the game? — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) August 19, 2020

#ThrowbackThursday

1 vs 1 NBA, Bruins version.

#FridayFeeling

I Minnesota Timberwolves hanno vinto la Lottery 2020. It Could Happen to You, film del 1994 con Nicolas Cage e Bridget Fonda, diventa It Could Happen to Us. Geniali.

