Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #17

Playoff al via e Lottery 2020: i migliori tweet della settimana NBA

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter | on YouTube

Prima  puntata in clima Playoff di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.

#MondayMotivation

La nuova modalità di intro prepartita lanciata dai Phoenix Suns raccoglie consensi. I Toronto Raptors hanno iniziato così la loro rincorsa al Repeat.

#TuesdayThoughts

Subito grandi numeri ai Playoff NBA. La memoria di Jalen Rose corre agli 81 punti di Kobe Bryant nel gennaio 2006. Il siparietto, da Jalen vs. Everybody.

#WednesdayWisdom

Infastidito dalla telecronaca di Blazers Lakers, JJ Redick decide di togliere l’audio. Il bersaglio delle critiche, su tutti, Chris Webber. Scelta saggia?

#ThrowbackThursday

1 vs 1 NBA, Bruins version.

#FridayFeeling

I Minnesota Timberwolves hanno vinto la Lottery 2020. It Could Happen to You, film del 1994 con Nicolas Cage e Bridget Fonda, diventa It Could Happen to Us. Geniali.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Curiosità