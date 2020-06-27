Seguici su

Primo Piano

NBA Trend Topic #9

La settimana NBA su Twitter regala sempre emozioni

nba twitter

Nona puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

Kevin Love ha ricevuto l’Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

#TuesdayThoughts

Il messaggio di lancio per la nuova iniziativa di LeBron James

Il cambiamento non arriva stando a guardare a bordocampo.

#WednesdayWisdom

So, I took it personal (cit). Patrick Beverley non vuole sentire scuse in vista della ripartenza a Orlando.

 

#ThrowbackThursday

25 giugno 2019, NBA Awards: di fronte a Charles Barkley, anche Bill Russell perse il consueto aplomb.

Omaggio a Vince Carter, che proprio in settimana ha annunciato ufficialmente il ritiro.

#FridayFeeling

Universi paralleli. Il social media manager dei Sacramento Kings   ft. Elon Musk –> Big Bang.

 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

Leggi anche:

I 10 giocatori NBA più bassi di sempre

I migliori giocatori NBA che non sono mai andati all’All-Star Game

 

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Primo Piano