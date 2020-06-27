Primo Piano
NBA Trend Topic #9
La settimana NBA su Twitter regala sempre emozioni
Nona puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.
#MondayMotivation
Kevin Love ha ricevuto l’Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
"Humbled does not even begin to describe the feeling."@kevinlove delivers a heartfelt speech after winning the 2020 Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his commitment to growing mental health awareness. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/EjQdm34ZjD
— ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Il messaggio di lancio per la nuova iniziativa di LeBron James
Il cambiamento non arriva stando a guardare a bordocampo.
Change isn't made by watching from the sidelines. https://t.co/ax8BN5R2nb pic.twitter.com/yKyMUqLEXI
— More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) June 23, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
So, I took it personal (cit). Patrick Beverley non vuole sentire scuse in vista della ripartenza a Orlando.
Again basketball is a year-round sport. We don’t wanna hear that sh*t. Check 🏀 https://t.co/USldo3JXa4
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 24, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
25 giugno 2019, NBA Awards: di fronte a Charles Barkley, anche Bill Russell perse il consueto aplomb.
Oops! I was hoping we could forget about this. https://t.co/3pc0O9D2aj
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 25, 2020
Omaggio a Vince Carter, che proprio in settimana ha annunciato ufficialmente il ritiro.
Throwing it back to @mrvincecarter15's iconic 360-windmill in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest! 🤯
Happy retirement, Vince!#NBA | #NBATwitter | #NBATogether | #VinceCarter | #Raptors | #WeTheNorth | #DunkContest | #ThrowbackThursday | #TBT | #Throwback pic.twitter.com/mvPWMWMY4f
— Now or Never ESPN (@noworneverespn) June 25, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Universi paralleli. Il social media manager dei Sacramento Kings ft. Elon Musk –> Big Bang.
Can confirm. https://t.co/rGIxg0k1dQ
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 26, 2020
Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.
Leggi anche:
I 10 giocatori NBA più bassi di sempre
I migliori giocatori NBA che non sono mai andati all’All-Star Game