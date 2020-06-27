NBA Trend Topic #9

Nona puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

Kevin Love ha ricevuto l’Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

"Humbled does not even begin to describe the feeling."@kevinlove delivers a heartfelt speech after winning the 2020 Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his commitment to growing mental health awareness. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/EjQdm34ZjD — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

#TuesdayThoughts

Il messaggio di lancio per la nuova iniziativa di LeBron James

Il cambiamento non arriva stando a guardare a bordocampo.

Change isn't made by watching from the sidelines. https://t.co/ax8BN5R2nb pic.twitter.com/yKyMUqLEXI — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) June 23, 2020

#WednesdayWisdom

So, I took it personal (cit). Patrick Beverley non vuole sentire scuse in vista della ripartenza a Orlando.

Again basketball is a year-round sport. We don’t wanna hear that sh*t. Check 🏀 https://t.co/USldo3JXa4 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 24, 2020

#ThrowbackThursday

25 giugno 2019, NBA Awards: di fronte a Charles Barkley, anche Bill Russell perse il consueto aplomb.

Oops! I was hoping we could forget about this. https://t.co/3pc0O9D2aj — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 25, 2020

Omaggio a Vince Carter, che proprio in settimana ha annunciato ufficialmente il ritiro.

#FridayFeeling

Universi paralleli. Il social media manager dei Sacramento Kings ft. Elon Musk –> Big Bang.

