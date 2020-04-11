News NBA
Draft NBA 1984: la lista dei giocatori scelti
Le informazioni relative al famoso Draft in cui venne selezionato, tra gli altri, anche Michael Jordan
Tutte le scelte del primo e del secondo giro del Draft NBA 1984, l’anno dell’entrata nella Lega di diversi giocatori leggendari come Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley e John Stockton.
Draft 1984: primo giro
|Posizione
|Squadra
|Giocatore
|Università/Paese
|1
|HOU
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|University of Houston
|2
|POR
|Sam Bowie
|University of Kentucky
|3
|CHI
|Michael Jordan
|University of North Carolina
|4
|DAL
|Sam Perkins
|University of North Carolina
|5
|PHI
|Charles Barkley
|Auburn University
|6
|WSB
|Melvin Turpin
|University of Kentucky
|7
|SAS
|Alvin Robertson
|University of Arkansas
|8
|LAC
|Lancaster Gordon
|University of Louisville
|9
|KCK
|Otis Thorpe
|Providence College
|10
|PHI
|Leon Wood
|California State University, Fullerton
|11
|ATL
|Kevin Willis
|Michigan State University
|12
|CLE
|Tim McCormick
|University of Michigan
|13
|PHO
|Jay Humphries
|University of Colorado
|14
|LAC
|Michael Cage
|San Diego State University
|15
|DAL
|Terence Stansbury
|Temple University
|16
|UTA
|John Stockton
|Gonzaga University
|17
|NJN
|Jeff Turner
|Vanderbilt University
|18
|IND
|Vern Fleming
|University of Georgia
|19
|POR
|Bernard Thompson
|California State University, Fresno
|20
|DET
|Tony Campbell
|Ohio State University
|21
|MIL
|Kenny Fields
|University of California, Los Angeles
|22
|PHI
|Tom Sewell
|Lamar University
|23
|LAL
|Earl Jones
|University of the District of Columbia
|24
|BOS
|Michael Young
|University of Houston
Draft 1984: Secondo giro
|Posizione
|Squadra
|Giocatore
|Università/Paese
|25
|IND
|Devin Durrant
|Brigham Young University
|26
|POR
|Victor Fleming
|Xavier University
|27
|CLE
|Ron Anderson
|California State University, Fresno
|28
|SEA
|Cory Blackwell
|University of Wisconsin
|29
|IND
|Stuart Gray
|University of California, Los Angeles
|30
|GSW
|Steve Burtt
|Iona College
|31
|GSW
|Jay Murphy
|Boston College
|32
|DET
|Eric Turner
|University of Michigan
|33
|POR
|Steve Colter
|New Mexico State University
|34
|WSB
|Tony Costner
|Saint Joseph’s University
|35
|GSW
|Othell Wilson
|University of Virginia
|36
|PHO
|Charles Jones
|University of Louisville
|37
|CHI
|Ben Coleman
|University of Maryland
|38
|DAL
|Charlie Sitton
|Oregon State University
|39
|SEA
|Danny Young
|Wake Forest University
|40
|DAL
|Anthony Teachey
|Wake Forest University
|41
|DAL
|Tom Sluby
|University of Notre Dame
|42
|DEN
|Willie White
|University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
|43
|CHI
|Greg Wiltjer
|Oregon State University
|44
|WSB
|Fred Reynolds
|University of Texas at El Paso
|45
|GSW
|Gary Plummer
|Boston University
|46
|POR
|Jerome Kersey
|Longwood University
|47
|BOS
|Ronnie Williams
|University of Florida