News NBA

Draft NBA 1984: la lista dei giocatori scelti

Le informazioni relative al famoso Draft in cui venne selezionato, tra gli altri, anche Michael Jordan

Tutte le scelte del primo e del secondo giro del Draft NBA 1984, l’anno dell’entrata nella Lega di diversi giocatori leggendari come Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley e John Stockton.

 

Draft 1984: primo giro

PosizioneSquadraGiocatoreUniversità/Paese
1HOUHakeem OlajuwonUniversity of Houston
2PORSam BowieUniversity of Kentucky
3CHIMichael JordanUniversity of North Carolina
4DALSam PerkinsUniversity of North Carolina
5PHICharles BarkleyAuburn University
6WSBMelvin TurpinUniversity of Kentucky
7SASAlvin RobertsonUniversity of Arkansas
8LACLancaster GordonUniversity of Louisville
9KCKOtis ThorpeProvidence College
10PHILeon WoodCalifornia State University, Fullerton
11ATLKevin WillisMichigan State University
12CLETim McCormickUniversity of Michigan
13PHOJay HumphriesUniversity of Colorado
14LACMichael CageSan Diego State University
15DALTerence StansburyTemple University
16UTAJohn StocktonGonzaga University
17NJNJeff TurnerVanderbilt University
18INDVern FlemingUniversity of Georgia
19PORBernard ThompsonCalifornia State University, Fresno
20DETTony CampbellOhio State University
21MILKenny FieldsUniversity of California, Los Angeles
22PHITom SewellLamar University
23LALEarl JonesUniversity of the District of Columbia
24BOSMichael YoungUniversity of Houston

Draft 1984: Secondo giro

PosizioneSquadraGiocatoreUniversità/Paese
25INDDevin DurrantBrigham Young University
26PORVictor FlemingXavier University
27CLERon AndersonCalifornia State University, Fresno
28SEACory BlackwellUniversity of Wisconsin
29INDStuart GrayUniversity of California, Los Angeles
30GSWSteve BurttIona College
31GSWJay MurphyBoston College
32DETEric TurnerUniversity of Michigan
33PORSteve ColterNew Mexico State University
34WSBTony CostnerSaint Joseph’s University
35GSWOthell WilsonUniversity of Virginia
36PHOCharles JonesUniversity of Louisville
37CHIBen ColemanUniversity of Maryland
38DALCharlie SittonOregon State University
39SEADanny YoungWake Forest University
40DALAnthony TeacheyWake Forest University
41DALTom SlubyUniversity of Notre Dame
42DENWillie WhiteUniversity of Tennessee at Chattanooga
43CHIGreg WiltjerOregon State University
44WSBFred ReynoldsUniversity of Texas at El Paso
45GSWGary PlummerBoston University
46PORJerome KerseyLongwood University
47BOSRonnie WilliamsUniversity of Florida

