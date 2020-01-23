Seguici su

Miami Heat

NBA, Derrick Jones Jr accetta l’invito per lo Slam Dunk Contest

L’ala dei Miami Heat si unisce a Dwight Howard

L’NBA Slam Dunk Contest ha ora un secondo partecipante. Come riportato da Shams Charania di The Athletic, Derrick Jones Jr parteciperà all’evento dell’All Star Weekend, che si terrà a Chicago tra il 14 e il 16 Febbraio.

Il numero 5 degli Heat non è alla prima presenza. Infatti, aveva già partecipato nel 2017, dove arrivò secondo dietro al vincitore Glenn Robinson III. In quell’occasione, Jones Jr non prese molto bene la sconfitta:

Il classe ’97 raggiunge Dwight Howard, vincitore della competizione nel 2008 travestito da Superman. Jones Jr riuscirà a vincere stavolta?

 

