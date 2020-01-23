NBA, Derrick Jones Jr accetta l’invito per lo Slam Dunk Contest

L’NBA Slam Dunk Contest ha ora un secondo partecipante. Come riportato da Shams Charania di The Athletic, Derrick Jones Jr parteciperà all’evento dell’All Star Weekend, che si terrà a Chicago tra il 14 e il 16 Febbraio.

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has accepted an invitation to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Jones — a key rotation player for Miami — joins Lakers' Dwight Howard as dunk contest commitments. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2020

Il numero 5 degli Heat non è alla prima presenza. Infatti, aveva già partecipato nel 2017, dove arrivò secondo dietro al vincitore Glenn Robinson III. In quell’occasione, Jones Jr non prese molto bene la sconfitta:

Earlier this season, Derrick Jones told me he’s never lost a dunk contest. When I brought up the one he did in fact lose, he said: “Honestly I won that dunk contest, in my eyes.” Legend. https://t.co/aEWza68tk7 — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) January 22, 2020

Il classe ’97 raggiunge Dwight Howard, vincitore della competizione nel 2008 travestito da Superman. Jones Jr riuscirà a vincere stavolta?

