NBA, problemi Milwaukee: Khris Middleton out le prime settimane della stagione

La stella dei Bucks out per infortunio
Ce lo aspettavamo, ora Shams Charania lo ha confermato: Khris Middleton non dovrebbe giocare durante le prime settimane di regular season NBA con la canotta dei Milwaukee Bucks. L’insider di The Athletic ha annunciato che l’ala – operatasi al polso durante l’offseason – potrebbe tornare verso novembre.

Durante il media day andato in scena verso metà settembre, il giocatore All-Star si era detto piuttosto pessimista sulla sua presenza nei primi match di stagione con Milwaukee. Peraltro, Middleton non ha giocato una singola partita durante la preseason. Da segnalare anche che i Bucks saranno privi ​​di Pat Connaughton.

 

 

