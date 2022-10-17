NBA, problemi Milwaukee: Khris Middleton out le prime settimane della stagione

Ce lo aspettavamo, ora Shams Charania lo ha confermato: Khris Middleton non dovrebbe giocare durante le prime settimane di regular season NBA con la canotta dei Milwaukee Bucks. L’insider di The Athletic ha annunciato che l’ala – operatasi al polso durante l’offseason – potrebbe tornare verso novembre.

Durante il media day andato in scena verso metà settembre, il giocatore All-Star si era detto piuttosto pessimista sulla sua presenza nei primi match di stagione con Milwaukee. Peraltro, Middleton non ha giocato una singola partita durante la preseason. Da segnalare anche che i Bucks saranno privi ​​di Pat Connaughton.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2022