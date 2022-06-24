Seguici su

Draft NBA 2022, gli outfit che non dimenticheremo

L’ingresso nella lega con la chiamata al Draft NBA è decisamente una di quelle notti nella carriera di un atleta

Paolo Banchero
Photo Credits @treykerby on Twitter

Non è il red carpet degli Oscar, ma anche la notte del Draft NBA offre l’occasione per una sfilata che non passa inosservata. Outfit eleganti, eccentrici, swag: ce n’è davvero per tutti i gusti.

Draft NBA 2022: scelta di stile

Paolo Banchero ha scelto il viola come omaggio a University of Washington, a lungo indicato college favorito in sede di recruiting prima che la scelta cadesse sui Duke Blue Devils di coach K.

 

 

Dyson Daniels, come dimostra l’avvicinamento alla notte del Draft, non aveva bisogno di un abbigliamento appariscente per farsi notare. Pronto a brillare, però, non ha resistito.

L’interno della giacca indossata da Walker Kessler di Auburn riporta un passaggio di un discorso di Theodore Roosevelt pronunciato alla Sorbona di Parigi il 23 aprile 1910.

 

Bennedict Mathurin. Per noi è sì.

 

In evidenza, su un registro più sobrio, anche Chet Holmgren e Jabari Smith Jr.

 

