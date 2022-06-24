Draft NBA 2022, gli outfit che non dimenticheremo

Non è il red carpet degli Oscar, ma anche la notte del Draft NBA offre l’occasione per una sfilata che non passa inosservata. Outfit eleganti, eccentrici, swag: ce n’è davvero per tutti i gusti.

Draft NBA 2022: scelta di stile

Paolo Banchero ha scelto il viola come omaggio a University of Washington, a lungo indicato college favorito in sede di recruiting prima che la scelta cadesse sui Duke Blue Devils di coach K.

The Banchero family is all ready for the #NBADraft presented by State Farm ➡️ 8pm/et on ABC and ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/P0Od4UYXSX — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 23, 2022

Dyson Daniels, come dimostra l’avvicinamento alla notte del Draft, non aveva bisogno di un abbigliamento appariscente per farsi notare. Pronto a brillare, però, non ha resistito.

.@DysonDaniels on his way and ready to shine at the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/FW7Pxm06nP — NBA G League Ignite (@gleagueignite) June 23, 2022

L’interno della giacca indossata da Walker Kessler di Auburn riporta un passaggio di un discorso di Theodore Roosevelt pronunciato alla Sorbona di Parigi il 23 aprile 1910.

Walker Kessler shows off his Auburn inspired Draft threads 👔 The 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm is TONIGHT at 8:00pm/et on ABC and ESPN. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Y5eJfwb — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 23, 2022

Bennedict Mathurin. Per noi è sì.

In evidenza, su un registro più sobrio, anche Chet Holmgren e Jabari Smith Jr.