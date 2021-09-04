Mercato NBA, Marquese Chriss firma un non garantito con Portland

Nuove notizie sul fronte dei free agent. Secondo quanto riporta Shams Charania di The Athletic, Marquese Chriss ha firmato un contratto non garantito con i Portland Trail Blazers. L’ala/centro competerà per un posto nel roster dei Blazers durante il training camp. Marquese Chriss viene da una stagione passata quasi completamente ai box, a causa di una frattura alla gamba subita a dicembre.

Free agent C/F Marquese Chriss has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has fully recovered from broken leg last December and will compete for a roster spot in Blazers' camp.