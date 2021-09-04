Mercato NBA 2021
Mercato NBA, Marquese Chriss firma un non garantito con Portland
Il lungo si giocherà il posto nel training camp
Nuove notizie sul fronte dei free agent. Secondo quanto riporta Shams Charania di The Athletic, Marquese Chriss ha firmato un contratto non garantito con i Portland Trail Blazers. L’ala/centro competerà per un posto nel roster dei Blazers durante il training camp. Marquese Chriss viene da una stagione passata quasi completamente ai box, a causa di una frattura alla gamba subita a dicembre.
Free agent C/F Marquese Chriss has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has fully recovered from broken leg last December and will compete for a roster spot in Blazers' camp.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2021
Attualmente, nel roster dei Portland Trail Blazers ci sono 14 giocatori sotto contratto, tra cui Dennis Smith Jr, anche lui con un non garantito. Il che vuol dire che ci sono potenzialmente due spot liberi per Marquese Chriss, che dovrà dimostrare di aver pienamente recuperato dall’infortunio. Nella stagione 2019-2020, giocata con i Golden State Warriors, ha viaggiato con 9.3 punti, 6.2 rimbalzi e 1.9 assist di media a partita.
Leggi anche:
NBA, LaMarcus Aldridge e il ritorno ai Nets: “Sono pronto a inseguire il titolo”
Mercato NBA, DeAndre Jordan verso la firma con i Lakers
NBA, Gordon Hayward è pronto per la nuova stagione: “Ho grande motivazione”