Seguici su

Mercato NBA 2021

Mercato NBA, Marquese Chriss firma un non garantito con Portland

Il lungo si giocherà il posto nel training camp

Marquese Chriss

Nuove notizie sul fronte dei free agent.  Secondo quanto riporta Shams Charania di The AthleticMarquese Chriss ha firmato un contratto non garantito con i Portland Trail Blazers.  L’ala/centro competerà per un posto nel roster dei Blazers durante il training camp.  Marquese Chriss viene da una stagione passata quasi completamente ai box, a causa di una frattura alla gamba subita a dicembre.

Attualmente, nel roster dei Portland Trail Blazers ci sono 14 giocatori sotto contratto, tra cui Dennis Smith Jr, anche lui con un non garantito.  Il che vuol dire che ci sono potenzialmente due spot liberi per Marquese Chriss, che dovrà dimostrare di aver pienamente recuperato dall’infortunio.  Nella stagione 2019-2020, giocata con i Golden State Warriors, ha viaggiato con 9.3 punti, 6.2 rimbalzi e 1.9 assist di media a partita.

Leggi anche:

NBA, LaMarcus Aldridge e il ritorno ai Nets: “Sono pronto a inseguire il titolo”

Mercato NBA, DeAndre Jordan verso la firma con i Lakers

NBA, Gordon Hayward è pronto per la nuova stagione: “Ho grande motivazione”

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Mercato NBA 2021