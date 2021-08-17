Seguici su

La NBA rende note le partite dell’opening night e di Natale 2021

La lega ha svelato pochi minuti fa gli scontri ufficiali

Finalmente ci siamo. La NBA ha ufficialmente reso noto il programma per quanto riguarda l’opening night e il successivo Christmas Day 2021. Il 19 ottobre la stagione aprirà ufficialmente con Milwaukee Bucks contro i Brooklyn Nets, mentre i Los Angeles Lakers ospiteranno i Golden State Warriors di Stephen Curry.

In linea generale, nei primi quattro giorni della stagione, ci saranno diversi match di livello in programma. Il 20 ottobre Boston volerà a New York per affrontare i Knicks, mentre Denver se la dovrà vedere con Phoenix. Il giorno successivo sarà il turno dei Dallas Mavericks contro Atlanta e dei Clippers con Golden State. Venerdì l’opening week proporrà invece Brooklyn in quel di Philadelphia e Phoenix a LA per sfidare i Lakers.

 

NBA Christmas Day 2021: le partite

Il giorno di Natale, come di consueto, ci proporrà invece diverse partite in programma, ovviamente il piatto forte sarà il big match tra i Lakers di LeBron James ed i Brooklyn Nets di Kevin Durant. Questi tutti gli accoppiamenti del 25 dicembre 2021:

  • New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks (18.00 italiane)
  • Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics (20.30)
  • Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors (23.00)
  • Los Angeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets (02.00)
  • Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks (4.30)

 

 

 

 

