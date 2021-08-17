La NBA rende note le partite dell’opening night e di Natale 2021

Finalmente ci siamo. La NBA ha ufficialmente reso noto il programma per quanto riguarda l’opening night e il successivo Christmas Day 2021. Il 19 ottobre la stagione aprirà ufficialmente con Milwaukee Bucks contro i Brooklyn Nets, mentre i Los Angeles Lakers ospiteranno i Golden State Warriors di Stephen Curry.

The NBA will tip off it's landmark 75th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, October 19.

In linea generale, nei primi quattro giorni della stagione, ci saranno diversi match di livello in programma. Il 20 ottobre Boston volerà a New York per affrontare i Knicks, mentre Denver se la dovrà vedere con Phoenix. Il giorno successivo sarà il turno dei Dallas Mavericks contro Atlanta e dei Clippers con Golden State. Venerdì l’opening week proporrà invece Brooklyn in quel di Philadelphia e Phoenix a LA per sfidare i Lakers.

The first four days of the season will feature eight national television games. Those games will showcase:

• 12 different teams

• The last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

• Three rematches from last season’s playoffs. pic.twitter.com/B6ccuTTTb5

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021