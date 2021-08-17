News NBA
La NBA rende note le partite dell’opening night e di Natale 2021
La lega ha svelato pochi minuti fa gli scontri ufficiali
Finalmente ci siamo. La NBA ha ufficialmente reso noto il programma per quanto riguarda l’opening night e il successivo Christmas Day 2021. Il 19 ottobre la stagione aprirà ufficialmente con Milwaukee Bucks contro i Brooklyn Nets, mentre i Los Angeles Lakers ospiteranno i Golden State Warriors di Stephen Curry.
The NBA will tip off it's landmark 75th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, October 19.
Time to mark the calendar! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4ghwVhlQ5Y
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021
In linea generale, nei primi quattro giorni della stagione, ci saranno diversi match di livello in programma. Il 20 ottobre Boston volerà a New York per affrontare i Knicks, mentre Denver se la dovrà vedere con Phoenix. Il giorno successivo sarà il turno dei Dallas Mavericks contro Atlanta e dei Clippers con Golden State. Venerdì l’opening week proporrà invece Brooklyn in quel di Philadelphia e Phoenix a LA per sfidare i Lakers.
The first four days of the season will feature eight national television games. Those games will showcase:
• 12 different teams
• The last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award
• Three rematches from last season’s playoffs. pic.twitter.com/B6ccuTTTb5
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021
NBA Christmas Day 2021: le partite
Il giorno di Natale, come di consueto, ci proporrà invece diverse partite in programma, ovviamente il piatto forte sarà il big match tra i Lakers di LeBron James ed i Brooklyn Nets di Kevin Durant. Questi tutti gli accoppiamenti del 25 dicembre 2021:
- New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks (18.00 italiane)
- Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics (20.30)
- Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors (23.00)
- Los Angeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets (02.00)
- Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks (4.30)
The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the 14th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021
