Seguici su

News NBA

La reazione dei giocatori NBA alla prestazione clamorosa di Durant

La tripla doppia da 49 punti di Durant ha stupito il mondo NBA

Come da sua stessa ammissione, Kevin Durant non aveva programmato di giocare tutta Gara 5 contro i Milwaukee Bucks, ma il due volte campione NBA ha fatto proprio questo nella notte in cui ha registrato una tripla doppia storica da 49 punti, 17 rimbalzi e 10 assist, insieme a 3 palle recuperate e due stoppate. È diventato il primo giocatore nella storia della NBA a raggiungere quei numeri in una partita di Playoff.

La prestazione di KD ha chiaramente fatto scalpore tra gli addetti ai lavori, così come i suoi colleghi i quali si sono ritrovati su Twitter per commentare live quello che stava accadendo sul campo di Brooklyn.

 

LeBron James

 

Magic Johnson

 

Kevin Love

 

Donovan Mitchell

 

Draymond Green

 

CJ McCollum

 

Isaiah Thomas

 

Myles Turner

 

Terrence Ross

 

Tim Hardaway Jr.

 

Kevin Huerter

 

Larry Nance Jr.

 

 

 

 

Leggi Anche

NBA, storico Kevin Durant: tripla doppia da 49 punti e vittoria

I quintetti All-NBA 2020-21: tutti i nomi

Mercato NBA, i Portland Trail Blazers puntano Erik Spoelstra come coach

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in News NBA