La reazione dei giocatori NBA alla prestazione clamorosa di Durant

Come da sua stessa ammissione, Kevin Durant non aveva programmato di giocare tutta Gara 5 contro i Milwaukee Bucks, ma il due volte campione NBA ha fatto proprio questo nella notte in cui ha registrato una tripla doppia storica da 49 punti, 17 rimbalzi e 10 assist, insieme a 3 palle recuperate e due stoppate. È diventato il primo giocatore nella storia della NBA a raggiungere quei numeri in una partita di Playoff.

La prestazione di KD ha chiaramente fatto scalpore tra gli addetti ai lavori, così come i suoi colleghi i quali si sono ritrovati su Twitter per commentare live quello che stava accadendo sul campo di Brooklyn.

LeBron James

GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Magic Johnson

Kevin Durant put on one of the greatest performances in NBA playoff history scoring 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists and leading his shorthanded Nets to victory taking a 3-2 lead. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 16, 2021

Kevin Love

Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 16, 2021

Donovan Mitchell

Wow — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 16, 2021

Draymond Green

Got Damn Slim! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 16, 2021

CJ McCollum

Wow KD . This is Art . Real life Poetry in motion. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 16, 2021

Isaiah Thomas

Best player in the world!!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2021

Myles Turner

masterful performance from KD… he played all 48! #legend — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 16, 2021

Terrence Ross

KD 🤯 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) June 16, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Rucker Park Durant!!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) June 16, 2021

Kevin Huerter

Man KD is unfair🤣 — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) June 16, 2021

Larry Nance Jr.

Kevin Durant… your favorite player’s favorite player — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 16, 2021

Leggi Anche

NBA, storico Kevin Durant: tripla doppia da 49 punti e vittoria

I quintetti All-NBA 2020-21: tutti i nomi

Mercato NBA, i Portland Trail Blazers puntano Erik Spoelstra come coach