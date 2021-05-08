Seguici su

NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week 20

Cover piene di stile, commenti meno eleganti, viste panoramiche. Il riassunto della settimana social NBA

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter | on YouTube

Ci avviciniamo all’ultima settimana di regular season, che si concluderà il 16 maggio. Tutto ancora in ballo per il Play-in che garantirà quattro posti nella postseason, due per ogni Conference. Consueto appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic, la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Knicks e New sulla copertina di The New Yorker. Decisamente una di quelle stagioni.

Tyler Herro, molto chiacchierato negli ultimi tempi, risponde così.

#TuesdayThoughts

In settimana Carmelo Anthony è entrato nella Top-10 ogni epoca per punti segnati in NBA.

#WednesdayWisdom

Vista panoramica per Georges Niang. “C’è di meglio? Impossibile”.

#ThrowbackThursday

Un tifoso Knicks d’eccezione come Ben Stiller ci ricorda che i bluarancio non vincono a Denver da un po’.

George Karl spinge Facundo Campazzo e si impegna a pronunciarne meglio il nome

Dicevano che la nostra classe Draft fosse da buttare, twitta orgoglioso Tyrese Haliburton.

#FridayFeeling

I Nuggets sempre sotto traccia, insomma. Jamal Murray dice basta.

Giannis Antetokounmpo e Vin Baker.

Appuntamento alla prossima settimana per l’ultima puntata stagionale. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram.

