NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week 20
Cover piene di stile, commenti meno eleganti, viste panoramiche. Il riassunto della settimana social NBA
Ci avviciniamo all’ultima settimana di regular season, che si concluderà il 16 maggio. Tutto ancora in ballo per il Play-in che garantirà quattro posti nella postseason, due per ogni Conference. Consueto appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic, la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.
#MondayMotivation
Knicks e New sulla copertina di The New Yorker. Decisamente una di quelle stagioni.
The Knicks finally made it. They are on the cover of The New Yorker (art by @MarkUlriksenArt). Better than signing LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7weMXXp3zT
— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 3, 2021
Tyler Herro, molto chiacchierato negli ultimi tempi, risponde così.
It’s not my fault if I don’t meet ya likeness.
— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) May 3, 2021
#TuesdayThoughts
In settimana Carmelo Anthony è entrato nella Top-10 ogni epoca per punti segnati in NBA.
“A couple years ago I ain’t think I was gonna be in this moment. I was out the league for whatever reason… I’m back. I persevered. I stayed strong I stayed true to myself & now I’m here in the Top 10.” pic.twitter.com/QkmI0FbF3S
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 4, 2021
#WednesdayWisdom
Vista panoramica per Georges Niang. “C’è di meglio? Impossibile”.
Does it get any better? No chance!!!! pic.twitter.com/dxgQ5wNy07
— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) May 4, 2021
#ThrowbackThursday
Un tifoso Knicks d’eccezione come Ben Stiller ci ricorda che i bluarancio non vincono a Denver da un po’.
My son just informed me the #Knicks haven’t won in Denver since he was 1 year old. He’s 43. #LetsGoKnicks
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 6, 2021
George Karl spinge Facundo Campazzo e si impegna a pronunciarne meglio il nome
I think I like Facu Campazzo a lot because he reminds me of how I played 45 years later.
I just need to pronounce his name better!
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 6, 2021
Dicevano che la nostra classe Draft fosse da buttare, twitta orgoglioso Tyrese Haliburton.
They told us our class was trash😂 https://t.co/DOw57Eg6F4
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 6, 2021
#FridayFeeling
I Nuggets sempre sotto traccia, insomma. Jamal Murray dice basta.
Just quit bruh u sound more of a fool than u did the day before https://t.co/lT0xCm7eHJ
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 7, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo e Vin Baker.
That's one hell of a table. pic.twitter.com/l99eKQSSoe
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 7, 2021
