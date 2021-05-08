NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week 20

Ci avviciniamo all’ultima settimana di regular season, che si concluderà il 16 maggio. Tutto ancora in ballo per il Play-in che garantirà quattro posti nella postseason, due per ogni Conference. Consueto appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic, la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Knicks e New sulla copertina di The New Yorker. Decisamente una di quelle stagioni.

The Knicks finally made it. They are on the cover of The New Yorker (art by @MarkUlriksenArt). Better than signing LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7weMXXp3zT — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 3, 2021

Tyler Herro, molto chiacchierato negli ultimi tempi, risponde così.

It’s not my fault if I don’t meet ya likeness. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) May 3, 2021

#TuesdayThoughts

In settimana Carmelo Anthony è entrato nella Top-10 ogni epoca per punti segnati in NBA.

“A couple years ago I ain’t think I was gonna be in this moment. I was out the league for whatever reason… I’m back. I persevered. I stayed strong I stayed true to myself & now I’m here in the Top 10.” pic.twitter.com/QkmI0FbF3S — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 4, 2021

#WednesdayWisdom

Vista panoramica per Georges Niang. “C’è di meglio? Impossibile”.

Does it get any better? No chance!!!! pic.twitter.com/dxgQ5wNy07 — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) May 4, 2021

#ThrowbackThursday

Un tifoso Knicks d’eccezione come Ben Stiller ci ricorda che i bluarancio non vincono a Denver da un po’.

My son just informed me the #Knicks haven’t won in Denver since he was 1 year old. He’s 43. #LetsGoKnicks — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 6, 2021

George Karl spinge Facundo Campazzo e si impegna a pronunciarne meglio il nome

I think I like Facu Campazzo a lot because he reminds me of how I played 45 years later. I just need to pronounce his name better! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 6, 2021

Dicevano che la nostra classe Draft fosse da buttare, twitta orgoglioso Tyrese Haliburton.

They told us our class was trash😂 https://t.co/DOw57Eg6F4 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 6, 2021

#FridayFeeling

I Nuggets sempre sotto traccia, insomma. Jamal Murray dice basta.

Just quit bruh u sound more of a fool than u did the day before https://t.co/lT0xCm7eHJ — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 7, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo e Vin Baker.

That's one hell of a table. pic.twitter.com/l99eKQSSoe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 7, 2021

Appuntamento alla prossima settimana per l’ultima puntata stagionale. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram.