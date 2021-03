Mercato NBA, Ersan Ilyasova firma con gli Utah Jazz

Gli Utah Jazz hanno firmato l’ala forte Ersan Ilyasova, come riportato da Adrian Wojnarowski. Il free agent completerà ora i protocolli NBA anti-Covid per poi unirsi al roster di coach Budenholzer.

Free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova is signing a deal with the Utah Jazz for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. He's currently completing Covid testing protocol before he's cleared to sign his deal.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2021