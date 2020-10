Con un tweet, Adrian Wojnarowski ha annunciato l’accordo imminente tra Mike D’Antoni e i Brooklyn Nets. L’ex coach dei Rockets diventerà assistente allenatore:

Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka are finalizing deals to become assistant coaches under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Together, D’Antoni and Nash were the architects of the Seven Seconds or Less Offense with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000’s.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2020