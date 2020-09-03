Seguici su

Le reazioni dei giocatori NBA alla nomina di Steve Nash

La notizia del giorno è sicuramente la nomina di Steve Nash come capo allenatore dei Brooklyn Nets per la prossima stagione. La notizia è stata un fulmine a cielo sereno e, come era plausibile aspettarsi, i social sono letteralmente esplosi. Molti giocatori NBA hanno voluto esprimere le proprie reazioni tramite Twitter. Tra questi Isaiah Thomas, Terrence Rose e Dorell Wright hanno espresso tutto il loro stupore.

Nash non ha alcuna esperienza in qualità di head coach. Per questo i Nets hanno ricevuto numerose critiche per la loro scelta azzardata. In ogni caso, l’ex stella dei Suns è considerata come una delle point guard più forti di tutti i tempi per cui l’auspicio è che questa premessa possa tradursi in realtà anche nei panni di capo allenatore.

Anche il due volte All-Star Baron Davis ha voluto esprimere la sua opinione, affermando che starebbe anch’egli pensando di diventare allenatore.

La scelta dei Nets ha attirato numerose critiche. Fra queste anche quelle dell’ex giocatore dei Nets Trevor Booker, secondo il quale la sua ex squadra avrebbe scartato diversi candidati afroamericani con molta esperienza alle spalle, proprio a favore di Nash.

A difesa di Nash è intervenuto l’ex giocatore dei Cavs Richard Jefferson:

 

