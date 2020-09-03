Le reazioni dei giocatori NBA alla nomina di Steve Nash

La notizia del giorno è sicuramente la nomina di Steve Nash come capo allenatore dei Brooklyn Nets per la prossima stagione. La notizia è stata un fulmine a cielo sereno e, come era plausibile aspettarsi, i social sono letteralmente esplosi. Molti giocatori NBA hanno voluto esprimere le proprie reazioni tramite Twitter. Tra questi Isaiah Thomas, Terrence Rose e Dorell Wright hanno espresso tutto il loro stupore.

Damn. That’s dope!!!! Nash taught me the one legged runner 👀 https://t.co/v6EDWUowYI — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash though 👀🔥🤯 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) September 3, 2020

Nash non ha alcuna esperienza in qualità di head coach. Per questo i Nets hanno ricevuto numerose critiche per la loro scelta azzardata. In ogni caso, l’ex stella dei Suns è considerata come una delle point guard più forti di tutti i tempi per cui l’auspicio è che questa premessa possa tradursi in realtà anche nei panni di capo allenatore.

Anche il due volte All-Star Baron Davis ha voluto esprimere la sua opinione, affermando che starebbe anch’egli pensando di diventare allenatore.

Facts!!! I think I might coach too. Lol https://t.co/yCJd3mWRxb — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) September 3, 2020

La scelta dei Nets ha attirato numerose critiche. Fra queste anche quelle dell’ex giocatore dei Nets Trevor Booker, secondo il quale la sua ex squadra avrebbe scartato diversi candidati afroamericani con molta esperienza alle spalle, proprio a favore di Nash.

Definitely happy for Steve Nash but super disappointed in the @BrooklynNets. So many well qualified African American candidates and they get looked over by someone with no experience at all. The only reason they felt comfortable doing that is bc JV stayed onboard as the top asst. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) September 3, 2020

A difesa di Nash è intervenuto l’ex giocatore dei Cavs Richard Jefferson:

Derek Fisher, Jason Kidd all got jobs right away because of 20 years of HIGH LEVEL BBall IQ. Please don’t question Steve Nash’s hire or make this about anything else. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

NBA Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets