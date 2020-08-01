NBA Trend Topic #14

Quattordicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter. Primo weekend di partite ufficiali nella bolla di Orlando – qui i risultati della notte.

Bonus track: Kevin Durant.

Normalize coaches in slacks and a polo.

28 punti con sette triple a bersaglio nell’amichevole contro New Orleans: per Troy Daniels il sapore dolce della rivalsa sportiva contro i detrattori.

It’s a little sweeter when you constantly prove doubters wrong.! 🥴 #Blessed #Nuggets #DreamBig #VA #Bubble #GameDay pic.twitter.com/KFxgKTeZSs

Klay Thompson pensa alla mossa giusta contro un avversario impassibile.

Name a better duo 😂

Enes Kanter continua ad alzare la voce contro Erdogan e gioca con la scritta “Freedom” sulla sua maglia #11 .

Bruh 😫

The only game I brought with me to the @NBA bubble is

Turkish Monopoly 🤦🏻‍♂️

This is what it looks like 😅 pic.twitter.com/0CMelR8F9k

— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 29, 2020