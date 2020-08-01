Seguici su

NBA Trend Topic #14

La NBA è tornata. Twitter si accende

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter | on Youtube

Quattordicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter. Primo weekend di partite ufficiali nella bolla di Orlando – qui i risultati della notte.

Bonus trackKevin Durant.

 

#MondayMotivation

28 punti con sette triple a bersaglio nell’amichevole contro New Orleans: per Troy Daniels il sapore dolce della rivalsa sportiva contro i detrattori.

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Klay Thompson pensa alla mossa giusta contro un avversario impassibile.

 

#WednesdayWisdom

Enes Kanter continua ad alzare la voce contro Erdogan  e gioca con la scritta “Freedom” sulla sua maglia #11 .

 

#ThrowbackThursday

Lisa Leslie firma un’azione storica per il basket femminile.  Movimento in crescita.

 

#FridayFeeling

We are underway. Stephen Curry e Maurice Harkless accolgono la ripartenza della stagione NBA.

 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

 

 

