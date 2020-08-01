Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic #14
La NBA è tornata. Twitter si accende
Quattordicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter. Primo weekend di partite ufficiali nella bolla di Orlando – qui i risultati della notte.
Bonus track: Kevin Durant.
Normalize coaches in slacks and a polo.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 26, 2020
#MondayMotivation
28 punti con sette triple a bersaglio nell’amichevole contro New Orleans: per Troy Daniels il sapore dolce della rivalsa sportiva contro i detrattori.
It’s a little sweeter when you constantly prove doubters wrong.! 🥴 #Blessed #Nuggets #DreamBig #VA #Bubble #GameDay pic.twitter.com/KFxgKTeZSs
— Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) July 27, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Klay Thompson pensa alla mossa giusta contro un avversario impassibile.
Klay and Rocco.
Name a better duo 😂
(via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/ADqmEi6rmN
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Enes Kanter continua ad alzare la voce contro Erdogan e gioca con la scritta “Freedom” sulla sua maglia #11 .
Bruh 😫
The only game I brought with me to the @NBA bubble is
Turkish Monopoly 🤦🏻♂️
This is what it looks like 😅 pic.twitter.com/0CMelR8F9k
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 29, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
Lisa Leslie firma un’azione storica per il basket femminile. Movimento in crescita.
On this date in 2002, #WNBALegend @LisaLeslie recorded the first-ever #WNBA dunk! #TBT pic.twitter.com/PjXF7M1GhF
— WNBA (@WNBA) July 30, 2020
#FridayFeeling
We are underway. Stephen Curry e Maurice Harkless accolgono la ripartenza della stagione NBA.
I love every one of my @NBA brothers out there! Welcome back..
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 31, 2020
NBA back !! Feel like Christmas!! Except this year I gotta watch all my brothers open their gifts while I watch and pretend to be happy for them 🤣🤣
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) July 30, 2020
Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.