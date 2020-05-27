News NBA
Morte George Floyd, le reazioni del mondo NBA
Da LeBron James a Steve Kerr, passando per l’amico fraterno Stephen Jackson: tutti hanno condannato in maniera decisa l’ennesimo sopruso della polizia americana
Si segnala, purtroppo, un nuovo caso di sopruso da parte delle forze di polizia dagli Stati Uniti. Dopo la morte di Ahmaud Arbery, per la quale si era esposto, come sempre, LeBron James, l’ennesimo avvenimento di violenza non necessaria verso un cittadino afroamericano ha scatenato la reazione di diversi esponenti della NBA.
George Floyd, 46enne di Minneapolis, è stato fotografato da dei passanti mentre un poliziotto lo tiene bloccato a terra con un ginocchio: Floyd è stato poi dichiarato morto in ospedale. I quattro poliziotti coinvolti nell’arresto sono stati licenziati e il capo dipartimento ha avviato un’indagine interna. Sono tanti i giocatori (e non solo) che hanno deciso di dire la loro.
Non potendo scendere in campo per protestare, come invece fu fatto per l’omicidio di Eric Garner e la tristemente celebre frase “I can’t breathe”, questi ultimi si sono esposti sui social media. Primo fra tutti, ancora una volta, LeBron James:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾♂️ #StayWoke👁
Ad essere colpito duramente dall’accaduto è stato Stephen Jackson, che era grande amico di Floyd:
View this post on Instagram
Twin couldn’t wait to tell me he moved to Minnesota to work and drive trucks. He knew he had to relocate to be his best self. His ❤️ was in the right place. Rest Easy Bro we gonna hold it down yo voice. All we talked about was growing and kids. Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏽✊🏻✊🏾✊
Parole di rabbia e di condanna sono arrivate anche dall’allenatore dei Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr:
This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US???? https://t.co/wesEwd4Bb2
— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 26, 2020
Ray Allen ha condannato duramente l’accaduto, lanciando accuse pesanti contro la polizia e il pregiudizio verso la popolazione afroamericana:
View this post on Instagram
I hope this officers knee angers some of you more than @kaepernick7 knee! Just to catch some of you up to speed, this is why#kaepernick was taking a knee in the first place, to protest the killing of black men in America by police. Why does this keep happening? What is wrong with this country that we continue to watch the police kill black men and nothing is done about it. Whether innocent or guilty this man was already in handcuffs. There was no need to keep his knee in this man's throat. I just don't understand! It's almost as if the cop wanted to kill him. He sat there and did not think to check whether he was ok. What has to happen to stop this senseless killing of black men by police? If you try to blame the black man on the ground or even make an excuse for these officers then you too are a part of the problem. This was murder and we all saw it on video. Minnesota we are all watching how you all handle this. #changeisneeded #justice #policebrutality #blacklivesmatter
