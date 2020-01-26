L.A. Lakers
NBA in lutto per la morte di Kobe Bryant: le reazioni dei giocatori
La Lega completamente sotto shock dopo l’incidente mortale in elicottero per l’ex stella dei Los Angeles Lakers
La notizia della morte di Kobe Bryant ha messo sotto shock l’intero mondo NBA. L’ex stella dei Los Angeles Lakers è rimasta coinvolta in un incidente con il suo elicottero privato, perdendo la vita sul colpo. Inutile evidenziare come la news battuta dalle agenzie americane abbia sconvolto tutti i giocatori della Lega che hanno affidato ai social il loro personalissimo saluto al Black Mamba.
Devastated.
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
Uhhhh. Noooo…life is too precious. RIP Kobe 🙏🏼
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) January 26, 2020
https://twitter.com/JohnWall/status/1221523039344525312
More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020
My hero
— Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) January 26, 2020
This can’t be true…
— Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) January 26, 2020
God, we ALL need you!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020
We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020
🙏🏽🤦🏽♂️ RIP to a legend smh
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020
https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid/status/1221526990840377344
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk
— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
https://twitter.com/T_HardJR/status/1221529612938895360
Stunned.. Sad….. 😢
— Carlos Boozer (@MisterCBooz) January 26, 2020