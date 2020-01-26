NBA in lutto per la morte di Kobe Bryant: le reazioni dei giocatori

La notizia della morte di Kobe Bryant ha messo sotto shock l’intero mondo NBA. L’ex stella dei Los Angeles Lakers è rimasta coinvolta in un incidente con il suo elicottero privato, perdendo la vita sul colpo. Inutile evidenziare come la news battuta dalle agenzie americane abbia sconvolto tutti i giocatori della Lega che hanno affidato ai social il loro personalissimo saluto al Black Mamba.

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

Uhhhh. Noooo…life is too precious. RIP Kobe 🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

My hero — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) January 26, 2020

This can’t be true… — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) January 26, 2020

God, we ALL need you! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

🙏🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

