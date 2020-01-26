Seguici su

NBA in lutto per la morte di Kobe Bryant: le reazioni dei giocatori

La Lega completamente sotto shock dopo l’incidente mortale in elicottero per l’ex stella dei Los Angeles Lakers
kobe bryant morte

La notizia della morte di Kobe Bryant ha messo sotto shock l’intero mondo NBA. L’ex stella dei Los Angeles Lakers è rimasta coinvolta in un incidente con il suo elicottero privato, perdendo la vita sul colpo. Inutile evidenziare come la news battuta dalle agenzie americane abbia sconvolto tutti i giocatori della Lega che hanno affidato ai social il loro personalissimo saluto al Black Mamba.

https://twitter.com/JohnWall/status/1221523039344525312

https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid/status/1221526990840377344

https://twitter.com/T_HardJR/status/1221529612938895360

