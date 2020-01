LaMelo Ball dona lo stipendio per aiutare le vittime degli incendi in Australia

View this post on Instagram

LaMelo Ball has pledged to donate one month of his NBL Salary to help victims of Australia’s devastating bushfires 🙌⁣ ⁣ The projected NBA number one draft pick stated: “It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia. People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”⁣ ⁣ The announcement comes a day before the Illawarra Hawks take on Melbourne United at the WIN Entertainment Centre. The Hawks, in partnership with the Illawarra Mercury, will be raising money for the Salvation Army Disaster Appeal which is also helping victims of Australia's bushfires. ⁣ ⁣ #FlyAsOne x #NBL20