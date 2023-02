Mercato NBA, è fatta per Kessler Edwards ai Sacramento Kings

Come riportato da Adrian Wojnarowski e dalla redazione di ESPN, Kessler Edwards sarà presto un nuovo giocatore dei Sacramento Kings.

Nets are finalizing trade to send forward Kessler Edwards and cash to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. The Nets save a total of $8M in salary and luxury tax and open up a roster spot. Edwards still has to approve trade because he has a "one-year Bird Rights restriction" in his deal.

