News NBA
La reazione del mondo NBA alla vittoria del titolo dei Lakers
Il mondo dei social network si è scatenato alla vittoria dei gialloviola
La vittoria nella notte dei Los Angeles Lakers ha fatto ‘esplodere’ il mondo di Twitter che ha riunito quasi tutti gli addetti ai lavori i quali hanno commentato, a loro modo, quanto successo. Da Dwyane Wade a Magic Johnson, fino a Pau Gasol. Diversi giocatori ed ex giocatori si sono ritrovati sui social, lasciando traccia di quanto visto. Ecco le reazioni più belle:
Dwyane Wade
Leggenda di Miami e grande amico di LeBron, il cuore di Wade si è diviso tra loro: “Grandi grandi congratulazioni a LeBron James. La sua legacy continua ad essere scritta.”
Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written…..
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020
Trae Young
I Lakers, abbassando centimetri in quintetto, hanno fatto la differenza
Lakers going small making a big difference..💯
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 12, 2020
Eric Paschall
Lakers wilding!!
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) October 12, 2020
Kendrick Perkins
“Mi ricorda Gara 6 delle Finals 2008.”
Reminds me of certain Game 6 of the 2008 Finals!!! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 12, 2020
Terrence Ross
“Se i Lakers vincono stanotte, LeBron sarà il più grande di sempre?”
If the lakers win tonight, does that make lebron the greatest?
— Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) October 12, 2020
Channing Frye
KCP has gone full hulk mode this series pic.twitter.com/IYcWs189Ka
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) October 12, 2020
Marcus Morris
“Markieff, porta a casa l’anello per la famiglia!”
Let’s get it @Keefmorris bring it home for the family!
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) October 12, 2020
Dwyane Wade
“Rondo ha fatto la differenza in questa serie”
Rondo was the difference in this series.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020
Kendrick Perkins
“Danny Green è un perfetto esempio da mostrare ai ragazzi d’oggi per la sua mentalità di ferro!”
Danny Green is a perfect example to the children out here in the world today on how to be MENTALLY TOUGH!!! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 12, 2020
Jordan Clarkson
only right! congrats to the lakeshow!!! #kobe 🖤
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 12, 2020
Jamal Crawford
Unreal!!! https://t.co/1Y1coXF0EP
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 12, 2020
DeMarcus Cousins
☠️☠️☠️
— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 12, 2020