La reazione del mondo NBA alla vittoria del titolo dei Lakers

Il mondo dei social network si è scatenato alla vittoria dei gialloviola

lakers vittoria titolo

La vittoria nella notte dei Los Angeles Lakers ha fatto ‘esplodere’ il mondo di Twitter che ha riunito quasi tutti gli addetti ai lavori i quali hanno commentato, a loro modo, quanto successo. Da Dwyane Wade a Magic Johnson, fino a Pau Gasol. Diversi giocatori ed ex giocatori si sono ritrovati sui social, lasciando traccia di quanto visto. Ecco le reazioni più belle:

 

Dwyane Wade

Leggenda di Miami e grande amico di LeBron, il cuore di Wade si è diviso tra loro: “Grandi grandi congratulazioni a LeBron James. La sua legacy continua ad essere scritta.”

 

Trae Young

I Lakers, abbassando centimetri in quintetto, hanno fatto la differenza

 

 

Eric Paschall

 

Kendrick Perkins

“Mi ricorda Gara 6 delle Finals 2008.”

 

Terrence Ross

“Se i Lakers vincono stanotte, LeBron sarà il più grande di sempre?”

 

Channing Frye

 

Marcus Morris

“Markieff, porta a casa l’anello per la famiglia!”

 

Dwyane Wade

“Rondo ha fatto la differenza in questa serie”

 

Kendrick Perkins

“Danny Green è un perfetto esempio da mostrare ai ragazzi d’oggi per la sua mentalità di ferro!”

 

Jordan Clarkson

 

Jamal Crawford

 

DeMarcus Cousins

