La reazione del mondo NBA alla vittoria del titolo dei Lakers

La vittoria nella notte dei Los Angeles Lakers ha fatto ‘esplodere’ il mondo di Twitter che ha riunito quasi tutti gli addetti ai lavori i quali hanno commentato, a loro modo, quanto successo. Da Dwyane Wade a Magic Johnson, fino a Pau Gasol. Diversi giocatori ed ex giocatori si sono ritrovati sui social, lasciando traccia di quanto visto. Ecco le reazioni più belle:

Dwyane Wade

Leggenda di Miami e grande amico di LeBron, il cuore di Wade si è diviso tra loro: “Grandi grandi congratulazioni a LeBron James. La sua legacy continua ad essere scritta.”

Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written….. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020

Trae Young

I Lakers, abbassando centimetri in quintetto, hanno fatto la differenza

Lakers going small making a big difference..💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 12, 2020

Eric Paschall

Lakers wilding!! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) October 12, 2020

Kendrick Perkins

“Mi ricorda Gara 6 delle Finals 2008.”

Reminds me of certain Game 6 of the 2008 Finals!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 12, 2020

Terrence Ross

“Se i Lakers vincono stanotte, LeBron sarà il più grande di sempre?”

If the lakers win tonight, does that make lebron the greatest? — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) October 12, 2020

Channing Frye

KCP has gone full hulk mode this series pic.twitter.com/IYcWs189Ka — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) October 12, 2020

Marcus Morris

“Markieff, porta a casa l’anello per la famiglia!”

Let’s get it @Keefmorris bring it home for the family! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) October 12, 2020

Dwyane Wade

“Rondo ha fatto la differenza in questa serie”

Rondo was the difference in this series. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020

Kendrick Perkins

“Danny Green è un perfetto esempio da mostrare ai ragazzi d’oggi per la sua mentalità di ferro!”

Danny Green is a perfect example to the children out here in the world today on how to be MENTALLY TOUGH!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 12, 2020

Jordan Clarkson

only right! congrats to the lakeshow!!! #kobe 🖤 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 12, 2020

Jamal Crawford

DeMarcus Cousins