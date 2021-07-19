Seguici su

Mercato NBA 2021

Mercato NBA: tutti i free agent del 2021 e 2022, squadra per squadra

La lista dei giocatori pronti a testare la free agency nelle prossime due offseason

Ci avviciniamo ad una nuova offseason con diversi free agent di primo livello pronti a cambiare squadra. Il prossimo mercato NBA vedrà tanti nomi rilevanti e ci saranno anche da scoprire le decisioni dei giocatori chiave legati – come Kawhi Leonard – alle proprie player option. Ecco, quindi, chi saranno i free agent NBA nel corso del 2021 e 2022, che dovranno andare alla ricerca di un nuovo contratto.

 

Key: Restricted = Restricted free agent; Player = Player option; Team = Team option; ETO = Early termination option

 

Atlanta Hawks

2021

  • John Collins (restricted)
  • Kris Dunn (player)
  • Brandon Goodwin (restricted)
  • Solomon Hill
  • Nathan Knight (restricted)
  • Skylar Mays (restricted)
  • Tony Snell
  • Lou Williams

2022

  • Trae Young (restricted)
  • Kevin Huerter (restricted)
  • Bruno Fernando (restricted)

Boston Celtics

2021

  • Tacko Fall (restricted)
  • Evan Fournier
  • Luke Kornet
  • Semi Ojeleye
  • Tremont Waters (restricted)

2022

  • Jabari Parker
  • Marcus Smart
  • Tristan Thompson
  • Robert Williams (restricted)

Brooklyn Nets

2021

  • Bruce Brown (restricted)
  • Chris Chiozza (restricted)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Jeff Green
  • Blake Griffin
  • Mike James (restricted)
  • Tyler Johnson
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
  • Reggie Perry (restricted)

2022

  • Nic Claxton (restricted)
  • Kevin Durant (player)
  • James Harden (player)
  • Kyrie Irving (player)
  • Landry Shamet (restricted)

Charlotte Hornets

2021

  • Bismack Biyombo
  • Nate Darling (restricted)
  • Devonte’ Graham (restricted)
  • Malik Monk (restricted)
  • Grant Riller (restricted)
  • Brad Wanamaker (restricted)
  • Cody Zeller

2022

  • Miles Bridges (restricted)
  • Caleb Martin (restricted)
  • Cody Martin (restricted)
  • Terry Rozier

Chicago Bulls

2021

  • Ryan Arcidiacono (team)
  • Devon Dotson (restricted)
  • Cristiano Felicio
  • Javonte Green (restricted)
  • Luke Kornet
  • Lauri Markkanen (restricted)
  • Adam Mokoka (restricted)
  • Garrett Temple
  • Daniel Theis
  • Denzel Valentine

2022

  • Al-Farouq Aminu
  • Troy Brown Jr. (restricted)
  • Zach LaVine
  • Tomas Satoransky
  • Thaddeus Young

Cleveland Cavaliers

2021

  • Jarrett Allen (restricted)
  • Matthew Dellavedova
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (player)
  • Jeremiah Martin (restricted)
  • Brodric Thomas (restricted)

2022

  • Damyean Dotson
  • Taurean Prince
  • Collin Sexton (restricted)
  • Dean Wade (team)

Dallas Mavericks

2021

  • Tyler Bey (restricted)
  • Willie Cauley-Stein (team)
  • Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • Nate Hinton (restricted)
  • Boban Marjanovic
  • JJ Redick
  • Josh Richardson (player)

2022

  • Jalen Brunson
  • Trey Burke (player)
  • Luka Doncic (restricted)
  • Dorian Finney-Smith

Denver Nuggets

2021

  • Will Barton
  • JaMychal Green (player)
  • Shaquille Harrison (restricted)
  • Markus Howard (restricted)
  • JaVale McGee
  • Paul Millsap
  • Austin Rivers

2022

  • Bol Bol (restricted)
  • Facundo Campazzo (restricted)
  • Vlatko Cancar (restricted)
  • PJ Dozier
  • Aaron Gordon
  • Michael Porter Jr. (restricted)

Detroit Pistons

2021

  • Hamidou Diallo (restricted)
  • Wayne Ellington
  • Frank Jackson (restricted)
  • Saben Lee (restricted)
  • Dennis Smith Jr. (restricted)

2022

  • Tyler Cook
  • Josh Jackson
  • Cory Joseph
  • Rodney McGruder
  • Jahlil Okafor

Golden State Warriors

2021

  • Kent Bazemore
  • Jordan Bell (restricted)
  • Nico Mannion (restricted)
  • Kelly Oubre Jr.

2022

  • Steph Curry
  • Damion Lee
  • Kevon Looney
  • Mychal Mulder
  • Eric Paschall (restricted)
  • Gary Payton II
  • Juan Toscano-Anderson (restricted)

Houston Rockets

2021

  • Avery Bradley (team)
  • Armoni Brooks (restricted)
  • Sterling Brown
  • Dante Exum
  • Anthony Lamb (restricted)
  • David Nwaba
  • Kelly Olynyk
  • D.J. Wilson (restricted)

2022

  • Danuel House
  • John Wall (player)

Indiana Pacers

2021

  • Amida Brimah (restricted)
  • T.J. McConnell
  • Doug McDermott
  • JaKarr Sampson
  • Cassius Stanley (restricted)
  • Edmond Sumner (team)

2022

  • Oshae Brissett (team)
  • Aaron Holiday (restricted)
  • Jeremy Lamb
  • Kelan Martin
  • Edmond Sumner (restricted)
  • T.J. Warren

LA Clippers

2021

  • Nicolas Batum
  • Amir Coffey (restricted)
  • DeMarcus Cousins
  • Serge Ibaka (player)
  • Reggie Jackson
  • Kawhi Leonard (player)
  • Patrick Patterson

2022

  • Patrick Beverley
  • Yogi Ferrell
  • Terance Mann (team)
  • Daniel Oturu
  • Rajon Rondo

