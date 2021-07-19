Mercato NBA 2021
Mercato NBA: tutti i free agent del 2021 e 2022, squadra per squadra
La lista dei giocatori pronti a testare la free agency nelle prossime due offseason
Ci avviciniamo ad una nuova offseason con diversi free agent di primo livello pronti a cambiare squadra. Il prossimo mercato NBA vedrà tanti nomi rilevanti e ci saranno anche da scoprire le decisioni dei giocatori chiave legati – come Kawhi Leonard – alle proprie player option. Ecco, quindi, chi saranno i free agent NBA nel corso del 2021 e 2022, che dovranno andare alla ricerca di un nuovo contratto.
Key: Restricted = Restricted free agent; Player = Player option; Team = Team option; ETO = Early termination option
Atlanta Hawks
2021
- John Collins (restricted)
- Kris Dunn (player)
- Brandon Goodwin (restricted)
- Solomon Hill
- Nathan Knight (restricted)
- Skylar Mays (restricted)
- Tony Snell
- Lou Williams
2022
- Trae Young (restricted)
- Kevin Huerter (restricted)
- Bruno Fernando (restricted)
Boston Celtics
2021
- Tacko Fall (restricted)
- Evan Fournier
- Luke Kornet
- Semi Ojeleye
- Tremont Waters (restricted)
2022
- Jabari Parker
- Marcus Smart
- Tristan Thompson
- Robert Williams (restricted)
Brooklyn Nets
2021
- Bruce Brown (restricted)
- Chris Chiozza (restricted)
- Spencer Dinwiddie
- Jeff Green
- Blake Griffin
- Mike James (restricted)
- Tyler Johnson
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
- Reggie Perry (restricted)
2022
- Nic Claxton (restricted)
- Kevin Durant (player)
- James Harden (player)
- Kyrie Irving (player)
- Landry Shamet (restricted)
Charlotte Hornets
2021
- Bismack Biyombo
- Nate Darling (restricted)
- Devonte’ Graham (restricted)
- Malik Monk (restricted)
- Grant Riller (restricted)
- Brad Wanamaker (restricted)
- Cody Zeller
2022
- Miles Bridges (restricted)
- Caleb Martin (restricted)
- Cody Martin (restricted)
- Terry Rozier
Chicago Bulls
2021
- Ryan Arcidiacono (team)
- Devon Dotson (restricted)
- Cristiano Felicio
- Javonte Green (restricted)
- Luke Kornet
- Lauri Markkanen (restricted)
- Adam Mokoka (restricted)
- Garrett Temple
- Daniel Theis
- Denzel Valentine
2022
- Al-Farouq Aminu
- Troy Brown Jr. (restricted)
- Zach LaVine
- Tomas Satoransky
- Thaddeus Young
Cleveland Cavaliers
2021
- Jarrett Allen (restricted)
- Matthew Dellavedova
- Isaiah Hartenstein (player)
- Jeremiah Martin (restricted)
- Brodric Thomas (restricted)
2022
- Damyean Dotson
- Taurean Prince
- Collin Sexton (restricted)
- Dean Wade (team)
Dallas Mavericks
2021
- Tyler Bey (restricted)
- Willie Cauley-Stein (team)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Nate Hinton (restricted)
- Boban Marjanovic
- JJ Redick
- Josh Richardson (player)
2022
- Jalen Brunson
- Trey Burke (player)
- Luka Doncic (restricted)
- Dorian Finney-Smith
Denver Nuggets
2021
- Will Barton
- JaMychal Green (player)
- Shaquille Harrison (restricted)
- Markus Howard (restricted)
- JaVale McGee
- Paul Millsap
- Austin Rivers
2022
- Bol Bol (restricted)
- Facundo Campazzo (restricted)
- Vlatko Cancar (restricted)
- PJ Dozier
- Aaron Gordon
- Michael Porter Jr. (restricted)
Detroit Pistons
2021
- Hamidou Diallo (restricted)
- Wayne Ellington
- Frank Jackson (restricted)
- Saben Lee (restricted)
- Dennis Smith Jr. (restricted)
2022
- Tyler Cook
- Josh Jackson
- Cory Joseph
- Rodney McGruder
- Jahlil Okafor
Golden State Warriors
2021
- Kent Bazemore
- Jordan Bell (restricted)
- Nico Mannion (restricted)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
2022
- Steph Curry
- Damion Lee
- Kevon Looney
- Mychal Mulder
- Eric Paschall (restricted)
- Gary Payton II
- Juan Toscano-Anderson (restricted)
Houston Rockets
2021
- Avery Bradley (team)
- Armoni Brooks (restricted)
- Sterling Brown
- Dante Exum
- Anthony Lamb (restricted)
- David Nwaba
- Kelly Olynyk
- D.J. Wilson (restricted)
2022
- Danuel House
- John Wall (player)
Indiana Pacers
2021
- Amida Brimah (restricted)
- T.J. McConnell
- Doug McDermott
- JaKarr Sampson
- Cassius Stanley (restricted)
- Edmond Sumner (team)
2022
- Oshae Brissett (team)
- Aaron Holiday (restricted)
- Jeremy Lamb
- Kelan Martin
- Edmond Sumner (restricted)
- T.J. Warren
LA Clippers
2021
- Nicolas Batum
- Amir Coffey (restricted)
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Serge Ibaka (player)
- Reggie Jackson
- Kawhi Leonard (player)
- Patrick Patterson
2022
- Patrick Beverley
- Yogi Ferrell
- Terance Mann (team)
- Daniel Oturu
- Rajon Rondo