NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week: Season Finale

Jared Sullinger e Hall of Fame nella stessa puntata

Credits @Twitter | on YouTube

Ultima puntata stagionale di NBA Trend Topic, la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Jared Sullinger Unleashed. MVP della East Asia Super League.

#TuesdayThoughts

Kyle Anderson idolo dei tifosi. Troppi cori per lui. “Non mi meraviglio di aver sbagliato il libero”, scherza.

#WednesdayWisdom

Un appello ricorrente, con una punta di nostalgia. Nessuna novità all’orizzonte, comunque. 

#ThrowbackThursday

Playoff spot: clinched. Per i Knicks è l’occasione di un restyling social.

È il weekend dell’Hall of Fame. Nella class 2020 premiata a Springfield c’è anche Tim Duncan.

#FridayFeeling

È cominciata la 25ª stagione WNBA. Nancy Lieberman c’era dal giorno 1 e adesso spinge le nuove giocatrici. Qui la sua chiacchierata con Julius Erving di qualche anno fa.

