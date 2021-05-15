Primo Piano
NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week: Season Finale
Jared Sullinger e Hall of Fame nella stessa puntata
#MondayMotivation
Jared Sullinger Unleashed. MVP della East Asia Super League.
Jared Sullinger was selected as the MVP of the 2020-21 KBL Finals!! 🎉🏆
Nicknamed 'Professor Sullinger,' Jared Sullinger finished his last class yesterday, leading KGC to win the title. Sullinger went OFF, recording 42 points and 15 rebounds@Jared_Sully0 pic.twitter.com/6hHxIaJai2
— East Asia Super League (@EASLofficial) May 10, 2021
#TuesdayThoughts
Kyle Anderson idolo dei tifosi. Troppi cori per lui. “Non mi meraviglio di aver sbagliato il libero”, scherza.
they were mip? thought they was MVP lol. no wonder i missed the free throw https://t.co/wOQu1bBwcX
— SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) May 11, 2021
#WednesdayWisdom
Un appello ricorrente, con una punta di nostalgia. Nessuna novità all’orizzonte, comunque.
Bring back our damn Sonics already!! https://t.co/6Wj1IGupOg
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 12, 2021
#ThrowbackThursday
Playoff spot: clinched. Per i Knicks è l’occasione di un restyling social.
Name change. That felt good 😅 pic.twitter.com/Owwe8GydNN
— x – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 13, 2021
È il weekend dell’Hall of Fame. Nella class 2020 premiata a Springfield c’è anche Tim Duncan.
2𝒙 𝑵𝑩𝑨 𝑴𝑽𝑷.
15𝒙 𝑨𝒍𝒍-𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓.#GoDeacs🎩 #WakeForever #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/huzkta9A3y
— Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) May 13, 2021
#FridayFeeling
È cominciata la 25ª stagione WNBA. Nancy Lieberman c’era dal giorno 1 e adesso spinge le nuove giocatrici. Qui la sua chiacchierata con Julius Erving di qualche anno fa.
@wnba good luck as your season starts. 25 years ago was a blessing these next 25 years are your responsibility to grow the game and be the amazing gate keepers that you are. My sisters play with joy.@wnba #25yrs #Leadership #InspireChange @nba @PhoenixMercury pic.twitter.com/N8B1UsKfiV
— Nancy Lieberman (@NancyLieberman) May 14, 2021
