Classifica NBA

NBA classifica 2022-2023

Record, trend e distacchi tra le 30 squadre della lega in regular season. Caccia a un posto Playoff. La graduatoria aggiornata notte dopo notte
nba classifica valore franchigie

NBA Classifica |Eastern Conference

La classifica NBA della Eastern Conference aggiornata al 28 ottobre 2022 Comandano i Milwaukee Bucks, imbattuti dopo tre gare. Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, i New York Knicks sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie del tabellone, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.

SQUADRA VITTORIE SCONFITTE %W GB U10
1.Bucks 3 0 1.000 3-0
2.Celtics 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
3.Hawks 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
4.Cavaliers 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
5.Wizards 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
6.Knicks 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
7.Raptors 3 2 .600 1 3-2
8.Bulls 3 2 .500 1 3-2
9.Hornets 2 2 .500 1.5 2-2
10.Heat 2 4 .333 2.5 2-4
11.Sixers 1 4 .200 3 1-4
12.Pacers 1 4 .200 3 1-4
13.Pistons 1 4 .200 3 1-4
14.Nets 1 4 .200 3 1-4
15.Magic 0 5 .000 4 0-5

 

NBA Classifica | Western Conference

La classifica NBA della Western Conference aggiornata al 28 ottobre 2022. Comandano i Portland Trail Blazers.  Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, i Denver Nuggets sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.

SQUADRA VITTORIE SCONFITTE %W GB U10
1.Trail Blazers 4 1 800 4-1
2.Grizzlies 4 1 .800 4-1
3.Jazz 4 1 .800 4-1
4.Suns 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
5.Pelicans 3 1 .750 0.5 3-1
6.Nuggets 3 2 .600 1 3-2
7.Timberwolves 3 2 .600 1 3-2
8.Spurs 3 2 .600 1 3-2
9.Warriors 3 2 .600 1 3-2
10.Mavericks 2 2 .500 1.5 2-2
11.Thunder 2 3 .400 2 2-3
10.Clippers 2 3 .400 2 2-3
13.Rockets 1 4 .200 3 1-4
14.Kings 0 4 .000 3.5 0-3
15.Lakers 0 4 .000 3.5 0-4

