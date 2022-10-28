NBA classifica 2022-2023

NBA Classifica |Eastern Conference
La classifica NBA della Eastern Conference aggiornata al 28 ottobre 2022 Comandano i Milwaukee Bucks, imbattuti dopo tre gare. Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, i New York Knicks sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie del tabellone, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.
|SQUADRA
|VITTORIE
|SCONFITTE
|%W
|GB
|U10
|1.Bucks
|3
|0
|1.000
|–
|3-0
|2.Celtics
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|3.Hawks
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|4.Cavaliers
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|5.Wizards
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|6.Knicks
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|7.Raptors
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|8.Bulls
|3
|2
|.500
|1
|3-2
|9.Hornets
|2
|2
|.500
|1.5
|2-2
|10.Heat
|2
|4
|.333
|2.5
|2-4
|11.Sixers
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1-4
|12.Pacers
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1-4
|13.Pistons
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1-4
|14.Nets
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1-4
|15.Magic
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|0-5
NBA Classifica | Western Conference
La classifica NBA della Western Conference aggiornata al 28 ottobre 2022. Comandano i Portland Trail Blazers. Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, i Denver Nuggets sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.
|SQUADRA
|VITTORIE
|SCONFITTE
|%W
|GB
|U10
|1.Trail Blazers
|4
|1
|800
|–
|4-1
|2.Grizzlies
|4
|1
|.800
|–
|4-1
|3.Jazz
|4
|1
|.800
|–
|4-1
|4.Suns
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|5.Pelicans
|3
|1
|.750
|0.5
|3-1
|6.Nuggets
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|7.Timberwolves
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|8.Spurs
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|9.Warriors
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|10.Mavericks
|2
|2
|.500
|1.5
|2-2
|11.Thunder
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2-3
|10.Clippers
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2-3
|13.Rockets
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1-4
|14.Kings
|0
|4
|.000
|3.5
|0-3
|15.Lakers
|0
|4
|.000
|3.5
|0-4