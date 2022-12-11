Seguici su

Classifica NBA

NBA classifica 2022-2023

Record, trend e distacchi tra le 30 squadre della lega in regular season. Caccia a un posto Playoff. La graduatoria aggiornata notte dopo notte
NBA Classifica |Eastern Conference

La classifica NBA della Eastern Conference aggiornata all’11 dicembre 2022 Comandano i Boston Celtics.  Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, gli Indiana Pacers sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie del tabellone, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.

SQUADRA VITTORIE SCONFITTE %W GB U10
1.Celtics 21 6 .808 8-2
2.Bucks 19 6 .760 1 8-2
3.Cavaliers 17 10 .630 4 6-4
4.Nets 16 12 .571 5.5 8-2
5. Sixers 13 12 .520 7 5-5
6.Pacers 14 13 .519 7 4-6
7.Hawks 13 13 .500 7.5 3-7
8.Knicks 13 13 .500 7.5 5-5
9.Raptors 13 13 .500 7.5 4-6
10.Heat 12 15 .444 9 5-5
11.Bulls 11 14 .440 9 5-5
12.Wizards 11 16 .407 10 1-9
13.Hornets 7 19 .269 13.5 3-7
14.Magic 7 20 .259 14 2-8
14.Pistons 7 21 .250 14.5 4-6

 

NBA Classifica | Western Conference

La classifica NBA della Western Conference aggiornata all’11 dicembre 2022. Comandano i New Orleans Pelicans.  Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, i Portland Trail Blazers sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.

SQUADRA VITTORIE SCONFITTE %W GB U10
1.Pelicans 17 8 .667 8-2
2.Grizzlies 17 9 .654 0.5 7-3
3.Nuggets 16 10 .615 1.5 6-4
4.Suns 16 10 .615 1.5 6-4
5.Kings 14 10 .583 2.5 6-4
6.Trail Blazers 14 12 .538 3.5 4-6
7.Clippers 15 13 .536 3.5 4-6
8.Warriors 14 13 .519 4 6-4
9.Jazz 15 14 .517 4 3-7
10.Mavericks 13 13 .500 4.5 4-6
11.Timberwolves 13 13 .500 4.5 5.5
12.Thunder 11 15 .423 6.5 4-6
13.Lakers 10 15 .400 7 5-5
14. Spurs 8 18 .308 9.5 2-8
15.Rockets 7 18 .280 10 4-6

