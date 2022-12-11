NBA classifica 2022-2023

NBA Classifica |Eastern Conference
La classifica NBA della Eastern Conference aggiornata all’11 dicembre 2022 Comandano i Boston Celtics. Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, gli Indiana Pacers sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie del tabellone, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.
|SQUADRA
|VITTORIE
|SCONFITTE
|%W
|GB
|U10
|1.Celtics
|21
|6
|.808
|–
|8-2
|2.Bucks
|19
|6
|.760
|1
|8-2
|3.Cavaliers
|17
|10
|.630
|4
|6-4
|4.Nets
|16
|12
|.571
|5.5
|8-2
|5. Sixers
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|5-5
|6.Pacers
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|4-6
|7.Hawks
|13
|13
|.500
|7.5
|3-7
|8.Knicks
|13
|13
|.500
|7.5
|5-5
|9.Raptors
|13
|13
|.500
|7.5
|4-6
|10.Heat
|12
|15
|.444
|9
|5-5
|11.Bulls
|11
|14
|.440
|9
|5-5
|12.Wizards
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|1-9
|13.Hornets
|7
|19
|.269
|13.5
|3-7
|14.Magic
|7
|20
|.259
|14
|2-8
|14.Pistons
|7
|21
|.250
|14.5
|4-6
NBA Classifica | Western Conference
La classifica NBA della Western Conference aggiornata all’11 dicembre 2022. Comandano i New Orleans Pelicans. Se la regular season si chiudesse oggi, i Portland Trail Blazers sarebbero l’ultima squadra qualificata direttamente ai Playoff. Per decretare settima e ottava testa di serie, confermata la formula del Play-in: coinvolte negli spareggi le squadre dalla 7 alla 10.
|SQUADRA
|VITTORIE
|SCONFITTE
|%W
|GB
|U10
|1.Pelicans
|17
|8
|.667
|–
|8-2
|2.Grizzlies
|17
|9
|.654
|0.5
|7-3
|3.Nuggets
|16
|10
|.615
|1.5
|6-4
|4.Suns
|16
|10
|.615
|1.5
|6-4
|5.Kings
|14
|10
|.583
|2.5
|6-4
|6.Trail Blazers
|14
|12
|.538
|3.5
|4-6
|7.Clippers
|15
|13
|.536
|3.5
|4-6
|8.Warriors
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|6-4
|9.Jazz
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|3-7
|10.Mavericks
|13
|13
|.500
|4.5
|4-6
|11.Timberwolves
|13
|13
|.500
|4.5
|5.5
|12.Thunder
|11
|15
|.423
|6.5
|4-6
|13.Lakers
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|5-5
|14. Spurs
|8
|18
|.308
|9.5
|2-8
|15.Rockets
|7
|18
|.280
|10
|4-6